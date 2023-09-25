Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month: SGT Valerie Fiemeyer

    09.29.2023

    Video by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Valerie Fiemeyer, an operations noncommissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Pacific, expresses what National Hispanic Heritage Month means to him. Hispanic-American Soldiers have served in the U.S. Army with great honor, dedication and distinction since the Revolutionary War. #HispanicHeritageMonth #FacesofthePacific (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    TAGS

    NCO
    USARPAC
    Mexico
    noncommissioned officer
    Mexican
    National Hispanic Heritage Month

