Competitors of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition conduct weapons lane testing on day four at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899012
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-RE711-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109915153
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-E3B-Weapons Lanes, by PFC Luciano Alcala and SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS
