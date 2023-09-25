Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month: SFC Juan Mejia

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Spc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Juan C. Mejia, an operations noncommissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Pacific, expresses what National Hispanic Heritage Month means to him. Hispanic-American Soldiers have served in the U.S. Army with great honor, dedication and distinction since the Revolutionary War. #HispanicHeritageMonth #FacesofthePacific (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:39
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:00:57
    NCO
    USARPAC
    Mexico
    noncommissioned officer
    Mexican
    National Hispanic Heritage Month

