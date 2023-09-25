National Hispanic Heritage Month: SFC Juan Mejia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Juan C. Mejia, an operations noncommissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Pacific, expresses what National Hispanic Heritage Month means to him. Hispanic-American Soldiers have served in the U.S. Army with great honor, dedication and distinction since the Revolutionary War. #HispanicHeritageMonth #FacesofthePacific (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Smith)