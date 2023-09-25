National Hispanic Heritage Month: SFC Juan Mejia

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Juan C. Mejia, an operations noncommissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Pacific, expresses what National Hispanic Heritage Month means to him. Hispanic-American Soldiers have served in the U.S. Army with great honor, dedication and distinction since the Revolutionary War. #HispanicHeritageMonth #FacesofthePacific (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Smith)
