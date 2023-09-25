Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: VMFAT-101 Fly the Barn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 101, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a mass formation launch known as “flying the barn,” to honor the squadron’s legacy on the day of its deactivation at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 29, 2023. For more than 50 years, instructor pilots of the VMFAT-101 “SharpShooters” have qualified combat aviators and sent them to operational squadrons worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 21:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898992
    VIRIN: 230929-M-WW783-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914963
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: VMFAT-101 Fly the Barn, by Sgt Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deactivation ceremony
    3rd MAW
    VMFAT-101
    MAG-11
    fly the barn
    USMCnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT