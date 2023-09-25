Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-E3B Weapons Lanes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker and Pfc. Rebeca Soria

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Competitors of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition conduct weapons lanes during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad; cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit, which includes physical, mental, social, and spiritual. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898990
    VIRIN: 230929-A-XI851-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914959
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-E3B Weapons Lanes, by SSG Jacob Slaymaker and PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT