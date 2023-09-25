U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-E3B Weapons Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898990" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition conduct weapons lanes during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad; cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit, which includes physical, mental, social, and spiritual. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)