Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    115th Fighter Wing shoutout to the Milwaukee Brewers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing

    Shoutout from members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing to the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team led by Lt. Col. Zachary Griswold.

    Transcript:

    "On behalf of the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin, we just want to wish the Brewers good luck in the post season. Go Brewers!"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 16:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 898965
    VIRIN: 230928-Z-HS473-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914473
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 115th Fighter Wing shoutout to the Milwaukee Brewers, by SMSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Air National Guard
    Major League Baseball
    115th Fighter Wing
    Milwaukee Brewers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT