    Self-Assessments - DOL VETS Career and Credential Exploration

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Dana Kelly 

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Video describing how to conduct self-assessments as part of the curriculum for DOL VETS' Career and Credential Exploration workshops.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898958
    VIRIN: 230901-O-D0443-1002
    Filename: DOD_109914422
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Self-Assessments - DOL VETS Career and Credential Exploration, by Dana Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interviews
    Transition Assistance Program
    Employment
    DOL VETS
    Career and Credential Exploration
    C2E

