    TRICARE Mental Health Emergency

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Jaime Chirinos 

    Defense Health Agency

    Your coverage of a mental health emergency may look a little different than your coverage of a mental health non-emergency. This video will tell you what your TRICARE covered options are during a mental health emergency.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:04
    Location: US

    Mental Health
    MHS. TRICARE

