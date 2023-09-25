Your coverage of a mental health emergency may look a little different than your coverage of a mental health non-emergency. This video will tell you what your TRICARE covered options are during a mental health emergency.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 13:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|898949
|VIRIN:
|230927-O-AV380-3915
|Filename:
|DOD_109914346
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRICARE Mental Health Emergency, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT