TRICARE covers both the MHS Nurse Advice Line and telemedicine services. This video will breakdown the key difference between the two services.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 13:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|898947
|VIRIN:
|230925-O-AV380-3136
|Filename:
|DOD_109914334
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRICARE NAL vs Telemedicine, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT