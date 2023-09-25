Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRICARE NAL vs Telemedicine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Jaime Chirinos 

    Defense Health Agency

    TRICARE covers both the MHS Nurse Advice Line and telemedicine services. This video will breakdown the key difference between the two services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 898947
    VIRIN: 230925-O-AV380-3136
    Filename: DOD_109914334
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE NAL vs Telemedicine, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    MHS
    Nurse Advice Line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT