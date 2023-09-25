Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation awards 2022

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard recognizes trailblazers in its workforce at the Capt. Niels P. Thomsen Innovation Awards, during the Senior Leadership Conference at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C, May 4, 2023.
    The annual awards recognize innovative efforts by the Coast Guard workforce to increase efficiency or productivity or provide other process improvements.
    The award’s namesake developed a chain stopper in 2008 credited with dramatically improving the safety of buoy tending operations for the Coast Guard.
    Forty-four initiatives were nominated for the 2022 awards.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 898946
    VIRIN: 230504-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914331
    Length: 00:10:21
    Location: US

    development
    research
    rdc
    innovation

