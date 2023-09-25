Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public works, MP unit do right by Soldiers in barracks in face of catastrophic chiller failure

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Four chillers failing at the central energy plant after an early-morning power outage on Sept. 16 created a spate of flooding in four Fort Stewart buildings recently.
    The chillers were brought back online quickly, and the resulting flood damage in buildings, two of them barracks, was rapidly addressed by the installation’s public works directorate.
    Bill McGovern, operations and maintenance and lead mold remediation specialist, visited the affected barracks rooms on Sept. 27, 10 days after the flooding, to show the moisture and humidity levels in the rooms. One of the affected rooms had a humidity of a little over 58%; less than 60% is considered acceptable but DPW aims for 45%.
    The baseboards in the barracks room, which were almost fully covered during the flood, had 11% moisture. Under 15% is considered a safe moisture level for construction material, McGovern said.
    The incident two weekends ago was caused by excessive pressure in the cold-water lines that run from the central energy plant to several of the buildings here after the power failed around 4:30 a.m. That resulted in water leaks and flooding, said McGovern.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public works, MP unit do right by Soldiers in barracks in face of catastrophic chiller failure, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    quality of life
    barracks
    IMCOM
    AMC

