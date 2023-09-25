Soldiers representing commands across the Army conduct weapons lane events during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898927
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-VI253-1593
|Filename:
|DOD_109914050
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Medical Lane RECAP, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT