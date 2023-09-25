U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaac Quella, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron operations manager, presents a craft-scan-go idea for the 2024 Spark Tank submission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 10:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898921
|VIRIN:
|230926-F-SH233-2007
|Filename:
|DOD_109913949
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Spark Tank 2024, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
