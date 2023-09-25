Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    09.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a crew-served weapons qualification with the M240B machine gun from Sept. 26 to 28, 2023, in Swietoszow, Poland. As Task Force Provider maintains a presence in Eastern Europe, we will continue to focus on improving our readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring we win at the point of contact. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Abigail Pike, range officer in charge and platoon leader in C Company, 87th DSSB, describes the purpose of crew served weapons training for sustainment Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

