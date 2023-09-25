Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a crew-served weapons qualification with the M240B machine gun from Sept. 26 to 28, 2023, in Swietoszow, Poland. As Task Force Provider maintains a presence in Eastern Europe, we will continue to focus on improving our readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring we win at the point of contact. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Abigail Pike, range officer in charge and platoon leader in C Company, 87th DSSB, describes the purpose of crew served weapons training for sustainment Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898913
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-CJ193-4187
|Filename:
|DOD_109913884
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|SWIETOSZOW, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
