Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 10-Miler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BW, GERMANY

    09.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth, Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen and Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift

    AFN Stuttgart

    The Army Ten-Miler Race and Expo, hosted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington in the nation's capital, draws over 35,000 runners and 900 teams worldwide, embodying the essence of sport and national pride. This year, 1SG Craig Williams of the 554th Military Police Company earned a coveted spot among hundreds of applicants.

    1SG Craig Williams
    554th Military Police Company First Sergeant

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 05:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898880
    VIRIN: 230921-A-FB640-4666
    Filename: DOD_109913336
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 10-Miler, by SSG Marie Alth, PO2 Tristan Kyle Labuguen and SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marathon
    ATM
    running
    USAG Stuttgart
    Army Ten-Miler
    554 Military Police Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT