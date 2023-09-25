Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Silver Arrow 2023

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    09.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct offensive infantry operations during Exercise Silver Arrow 2023 at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 23, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (Video product by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 04:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898859
    VIRIN: 230926-Z-EI527-1001
    Filename: DOD_109913143
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ADAZI, LV 

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

