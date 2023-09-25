U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct offensive infantry operations during Exercise Silver Arrow 2023 at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 23, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (Video product by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)
|09.26.2023
|09.29.2023 04:55
|Video Productions
|898859
|230926-Z-EI527-1001
|DOD_109913143
|00:01:00
|ADAZI, LV
|0
|0
