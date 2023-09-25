Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Marine is a Rifleman (Clean)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines conduct an annual rifle qualification on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2023. Qualification covers firing in the basic shooting positions such as kneeling, standing, and prone. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 02:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898858
    VIRIN: 230926-N-CZ893-1002
    Filename: DOD_109913133
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Marine is a Rifleman (Clean), by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Camp Hansen
    Rifleman
    MCIPAC FMCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT