Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Realistic Urban Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Aug. 15-28, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898856
    VIRIN: 230816-M-NI401-1001
    Filename: DOD_109913057
    Length: 00:09:01
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Realistic Urban Training, by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    RUT
    VMM-165
    VMFA 225

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT