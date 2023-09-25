15th MEU Realistic Urban Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Aug. 15-28, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
