    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Medical Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Competitors of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition conduct medical lanes on Day three at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. During BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898828
    VIRIN: 230928-A-GV534-1001
    Filename: DOD_109912415
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Medical Lanes, by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad

