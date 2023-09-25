Assistant Navigator Observes Sea Conditions

230414-N-PA221-1001 (April 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailor observes the sea conditions during a transit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898820
|VIRIN:
|230414-N-PA221-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109912154
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
