Readiness through virtual reality

The 15th Formal Training unit is employing virtual, augmented and mixed realities as part of Technical Training Transformation, or T3, a concept that brings technology into the classroom to enhance the learning capabilities of Airmen in Training.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898806
|VIRIN:
|230920-F-SD514-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109911918
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
