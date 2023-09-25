Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness through virtual reality

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The 15th Formal Training unit is employing virtual, augmented and mixed realities as part of Technical Training Transformation, or T3, a concept that brings technology into the classroom to enhance the learning capabilities of Airmen in Training.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898806
    VIRIN: 230920-F-SD514-2001
    Filename: DOD_109911918
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness through virtual reality, by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    Virtual Reality
    ACC
    SJAFB
    4FW
    Team Seymour

