Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bertazon's Commitment to the Future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Sullivan 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    CSM Brian Bertazon, the CSM of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, spoke to five high schools in the Tampa Bay area. The events were part of an effort to have general officers and nominative command sergeants major speak to the community. CSM Bertazon is from the Tampa area and his son is in Basic Training so the mission is important to him.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898758
    VIRIN: 220827-A-WV235-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109911276
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BRANDON, FL, US 
    Hometown: BRANDON, FL, US
    Hometown: RIVERVIEW, FL, US
    Hometown: RUSKIN, FL, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bertazon's Commitment to the Future, by SFC Daniel Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    high school
    kids
    recruitment
    students
    recruiting
    bertazon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT