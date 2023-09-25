Coast Guard medevacs 61-year-old woman near Southwest Pass, La.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew perform a medevac hoist from the Carnival Valor cruise ship near Southwest Pass, La. on Sept. 27, 2023. The aircrew transported the woman, who reportedly had stroke like symptoms, to emergency medical personnel awaiting at Air Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)