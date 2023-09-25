Coast Guard medevacs 61-year-old woman near Southwest Pass, La.

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew perform a medevac hoist from the Carnival Valor cruise ship near Southwest Pass, La. on Sept. 27, 2023. The aircrew transported the woman, who reportedly had stroke like symptoms, to emergency medical personnel awaiting at Air Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|09.27.2023
|09.28.2023 13:57
|B-Roll
|LA, US
