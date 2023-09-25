Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 61-year-old woman near Southwest Pass, La.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew perform a medevac hoist from the Carnival Valor cruise ship near Southwest Pass, La. on Sept. 27, 2023. The aircrew transported the woman, who reportedly had stroke like symptoms, to emergency medical personnel awaiting at Air Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898757
    VIRIN: 230927-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109911274
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: LA, US

    Medevac
    USCG
    New Orleans
    Helicopter

