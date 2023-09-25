Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainable Water Infrastructure (Branded)

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Jared Eastman and Marisa Gaona

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Clean water can often be an afterthought in our daily lives, but not for the ERDC researchers who are performing state-of-the-art science and engineering to address sustainable water infrastructure challenges, such as providing clean water, as well as removing contaminants and extracting resources from water. This research space is focused on emerging contaminants, which are a consequence of high technology and advanced chemicals. To meet this challenge, ERDC is implementing a multidisciplinary approach that harnesses material technologies and processes that not only treat and remove contaminants from various water sources, but also target specific contaminants. These water infrastructure solutions will serve not only our military, but the nation too.

    TAGS

    decontamination
    USACE
    ERDC
    material science
    sustainable water

