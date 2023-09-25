Clean water can often be an afterthought in our daily lives, but not for the ERDC researchers who are performing state-of-the-art science and engineering to address sustainable water infrastructure challenges, such as providing clean water, as well as removing contaminants and extracting resources from water. This research space is focused on emerging contaminants, which are a consequence of high technology and advanced chemicals. To meet this challenge, ERDC is implementing a multidisciplinary approach that harnesses material technologies and processes that not only treat and remove contaminants from various water sources, but also target specific contaminants. These water infrastructure solutions will serve not only our military, but the nation too.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 13:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898741
|VIRIN:
|230922-A-AP401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109911124
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainable Water Infrastructure (Branded), by Jared Eastman and Marisa Gaona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT