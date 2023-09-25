U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Patrol Lanes RECAP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers representing commands across the Army compete in the patrol lane events during the 2023 Army’s Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2023. Today’s event is the medical evaluation portion of the squad patrol lanes. Readiness is a priority for the Army. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile, adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenges the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Destiny Husband)