Why I serve - Hispanic Heritage Month

PVT Jennifer Resendiz talks about why she chose to serve our country while at Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Okla. She speaks about the impact she and others are making in the U.S. Army as Hispanic people in lieu of Hispanic Heritage Month.