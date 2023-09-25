PVT Jennifer Resendiz talks about why she chose to serve our country while at Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Okla. She speaks about the impact she and others are making in the U.S. Army as Hispanic people in lieu of Hispanic Heritage Month.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898735
|VIRIN:
|230928-O-NR770-5793
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_109910908
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I serve - Hispanic Heritage Month, by Alec Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
