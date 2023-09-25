Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I serve - Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Alec Santos 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    PVT Jennifer Resendiz talks about why she chose to serve our country while at Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Okla. She speaks about the impact she and others are making in the U.S. Army as Hispanic people in lieu of Hispanic Heritage Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898735
    VIRIN: 230928-O-NR770-5793
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_109910908
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I serve - Hispanic Heritage Month, by Alec Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Basic Combat Training
    Why I Serve
    FCOE
    Ft.Sill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT