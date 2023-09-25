Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why We Serve Wednesday: Pfc. Jaden Ramos

    TRZEBIEN, POLAND

    09.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jaden Ramos, a cavalry scout assigned to the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shares why he joined the United States Army and his goals while on rotation in Europe for Why We Serve Wednesday at Trzebien, Poland, Sept. 21, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)

    Location: TRZEBIEN, PL

    This work, Why We Serve Wednesday: Pfc. Jaden Ramos, by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne
    VictoryCorps

