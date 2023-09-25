Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New signage for paddlers on the upper Mississippi River

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by David Elmstrom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Natural resources specialist Tammy Frauenshuh talks about the new signage for paddlers on the upper Mississippi River.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898711
    VIRIN: 230928-A-A1415-1001
    Filename: DOD_109910682
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Hometown: MCGREGOR, MN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New signage for paddlers on the upper Mississippi River, by David Elmstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi River

