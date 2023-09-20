Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: September 20, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct air defense drills aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay. Republic of Korea navy divers work with U.S. Navy divers to place explosive charges underwater during Multinational Underwater Repair Engagement 2023 on Outer Harbor Guam. Multinational defense forces participate in culture day during Super Garuda Shield 2023 at the 5th Marine Training Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 898699
    VIRIN: 230920-F-WN543-5207
    Filename: DOD_109910380
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 20, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACIFIC NEWS
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT