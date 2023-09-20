On this Pacific News: 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct air defense drills aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay. Republic of Korea navy divers work with U.S. Navy divers to place explosive charges underwater during Multinational Underwater Repair Engagement 2023 on Outer Harbor Guam. Multinational defense forces participate in culture day during Super Garuda Shield 2023 at the 5th Marine Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|898699
|VIRIN:
|230920-F-WN543-5207
|Filename:
|DOD_109910380
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: September 20, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
