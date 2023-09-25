Officers in the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade discuss what an assignment is like in South Korea. The 501st MI BDE is one of six major subordinate commands under Eighth Army. The headquarters is located on USAG Humphreys, which is in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
(Video by the Cpl. Bowden Drake-Deese)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 21:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|898671
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-TD268-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109910030
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your Next Adventure: 501st Military Intelligence Brigade in Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT