Your Next Adventure: 501st Military Intelligence Brigade in Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898671" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Officers in the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade discuss what an assignment is like in South Korea. The 501st MI BDE is one of six major subordinate commands under Eighth Army. The headquarters is located on USAG Humphreys, which is in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.



(Video by the Cpl. Bowden Drake-Deese)