Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your Next Adventure: 501st Military Intelligence Brigade in Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Officers in the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade discuss what an assignment is like in South Korea. The 501st MI BDE is one of six major subordinate commands under Eighth Army. The headquarters is located on USAG Humphreys, which is in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

    (Video by the Cpl. Bowden Drake-Deese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 21:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898671
    VIRIN: 230927-A-TD268-1003
    Filename: DOD_109910030
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Next Adventure: 501st Military Intelligence Brigade in Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT