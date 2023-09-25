Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted the Gold Star Family Ceremony at Harbor View Club on September 21. The ceremony was to remember the families who lost family members in the service of their country. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 01:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898661
|VIRIN:
|230921-N-PE072-6480
|Filename:
|DOD_109909808
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAS Gold Star Family Ceremony, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
