VANGUARD: Realistic Urban Training | Official Trailer

Marines and Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct Realistic Urban Training exercise across Southern California and Arizona, August 2023. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger, Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle, Cpl. Aidan Hekker, Cpl. Joseph Helms, Sgt. Patrick Kats, Sgt. Sydney Smith, Staff Sgt Antonio Campbell and Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)