Nimble Flurry B-Roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 3rd Munitions Squadron assemble dummy ordnance for Exercise Nimble Flurry on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2023. Exercise Nimble Flurry, the largest in the unit’s history, focused on developing the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in an Agile Combat Employment environment. Major objectives included learning tactics, techniques and procedures Airmen will use in the Pacific Theater, understanding the equipment and resources required for success, testing new concepts for munitions airlift logistics, and discovering the smallest footprint necessary to produce lethal capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Tala Hunt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898649
    VIRIN: 230918-F-SP759-1001
    Filename: DOD_109909733
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

