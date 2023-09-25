Nimble Flurry B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 3rd Munitions Squadron assemble dummy ordnance for Exercise Nimble Flurry on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2023. Exercise Nimble Flurry, the largest in the unit’s history, focused on developing the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in an Agile Combat Employment environment. Major objectives included learning tactics, techniques and procedures Airmen will use in the Pacific Theater, understanding the equipment and resources required for success, testing new concepts for munitions airlift logistics, and discovering the smallest footprint necessary to produce lethal capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Tala Hunt)