    Space Operations Command Command Mission Brief, September 2023

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Bill Cosgrove, Director of the Headquarters Space Operations Command (SpOC) Commander’s Action Group, delivers the complete SpOC Command Mission Brief on Sep. 6, 2023 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The Command Mission Brief, which is given to visitors to SpOC’s Headquarters, is a detailed look at the organization’s background, missions, and units. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 18:04
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:44:17
    Location: CO, US

    Headquarters
    Delta
    Organization
    Mission Brief
    SpOC
    Space Operations Command

