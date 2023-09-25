Space Operations Command Command Mission Brief, September 2023

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Bill Cosgrove, Director of the Headquarters Space Operations Command (SpOC) Commander’s Action Group, delivers the complete SpOC Command Mission Brief on Sep. 6, 2023 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The Command Mission Brief, which is given to visitors to SpOC’s Headquarters, is a detailed look at the organization’s background, missions, and units. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 18:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|898644
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-WA228-5658
|Filename:
|DOD_109909718
|Length:
|00:44:17
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
