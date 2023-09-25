U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-E3B Patrol Lanes (Social Media)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers share their experiences during the E3B Patrol Lanes event at the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team.