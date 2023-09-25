Soldiers share their experiences during the E3B Patrol Lanes event at the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team.
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-E3B Patrol Lanes (Social Media), by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
