Evaluators for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition compliment the extraordinary efforts of the competitors at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 17:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898642
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-RE711-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109909690
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-E3B Patrol Lanes (Long-Form Story Package), by PV2 Benjamin Hale, SPC Destiny Husband and SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
