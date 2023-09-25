Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Alpha Co, BLT 1/5 at Realist Urban Training Exercise

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct squad and platoon-level attacks at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, and an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 16-25, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898640
    VIRIN: 230816-M-HY848-1001
    Filename: DOD_109909679
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Marines
    Readiness
    RUT
    BLT 1/5
    Squad Maneuvers

