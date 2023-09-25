B-Roll: Alpha Co, BLT 1/5 at Realist Urban Training Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct squad and platoon-level attacks at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, and an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 16-25, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|08.22.2023
|09.27.2023 17:30
|B-Roll
|898640
|230816-M-HY848-1001
|DOD_109909679
|00:03:12
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|0
|0
