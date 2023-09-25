Soldiers test their knowledge during the E3B - Expert Infantryman, Soldier, Field Medical Badge patrol lanes portion of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898634
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109909600
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Patrol Lanes (B-Roll Package), by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT