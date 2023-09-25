Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Patrol Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers test their knowledge during the E3B - Expert Infantryman, Soldier, Field Medical Badge patrol lanes portion of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898634
    VIRIN: 230927-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109909600
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Patrol Lanes, by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

