2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Patrol Lanes

Soldiers competing in the 2023 Army’s Best Squad Competition take part in the E3B Patrol lanes event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Destiny Husband)