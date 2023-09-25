ICE conducts single adult, family unit removal flights Sept. 27 - 6:00 am

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, facilitated multiple removal flights, including single adults and family units to Central America and Ecuador as part of dozens of other routine ICE removal flights conducted throughout the hemisphere and around the world. Since May 2023, DHS has removed or returned more than 250,000 individuals, including more than 36,000 individual family unit members.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898616
|VIRIN:
|230927-O-BN563-4666
|Filename:
|DOD_109909165
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HARLINGEN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
