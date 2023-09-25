Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank-KNITE

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Spark Tank submission for Knowledge Network for Integrated Tactical Employment (KNITE). KNITE coverts all AFTTP, AETTP and joint doctrine into digital objects, allowing for concept level searches.( U.S. Air Force video by SrA Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898612
    VIRIN: 230927-F-WE075-7505
    Filename: DOD_109909082
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Spark Tank
    Spark Tank 2023
    KNITE
    Knowledge Network for Integrated Tactical Employment

