Spark Tank-KNITE

Spark Tank submission for Knowledge Network for Integrated Tactical Employment (KNITE). KNITE coverts all AFTTP, AETTP and joint doctrine into digital objects, allowing for concept level searches.( U.S. Air Force video by SrA Megan Estrada)
|09.27.2023
|09.27.2023 14:42
|Package
|898612
|230927-F-WE075-7505
|DOD_109909082
|00:02:38
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|1
|1
