    Committee Hears Testimony on Military Housing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Senior service officials testify about unaccompanied military housing and the military housing privatization initiative during a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 14:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 898592
    Filename: DOD_109908550
    Length: 01:25:30
    Location: DC, US

