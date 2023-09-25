USAMU Training Tuesday - What is Smallbore Rifle

Today's #trainingtuesday highlights our smallbore rifles that are used in international & Olympic 50m Three-Position Rifle matches.
Staff Sgt. Muske is on the USAMU International Rifle Team & earned the USA a 2024 Olympic Quota in Men's 10m Air Rifle.
#armypossibilities #goarmy
