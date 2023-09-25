Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Training Tuesday - What is Smallbore Rifle

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Today's #trainingtuesday highlights our smallbore rifles that are used in international & Olympic 50m Three-Position Rifle matches.

    Staff Sgt. Muske is on the USAMU International Rifle Team & earned the USA a 2024 Olympic Quota in Men's 10m Air Rifle.


    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 11:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898587
    VIRIN: 230919-M-ZG886-9655
    Filename: DOD_109908444
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Hometown: BRENHAM, TX, US

    Olympics
    smallbore
    Brandon Muske
    Training Tuesday
    50m rifle

