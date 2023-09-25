U.S. Army Soldiers competing against one another in night land navigation during the 2023 Best Squad Competiton, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26. 2023. Although rewarding, the competition is strenuous and comprehensive. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Theron Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898585
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-SL126-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109908377
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Squad competition 2023-night land navigation, by PFC Theron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT