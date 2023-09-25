Best Squad competition 2023-night land navigation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers competing against one another in night land navigation during the 2023 Best Squad Competiton, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26. 2023. Although rewarding, the competition is strenuous and comprehensive. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Theron Smith)