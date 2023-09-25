Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad competition 2023-night land navigation

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Pfc. Theron Smith 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing against one another in night land navigation during the 2023 Best Squad Competiton, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26. 2023. Although rewarding, the competition is strenuous and comprehensive. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Theron Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 230926-A-SL126-2001
    This work, Best Squad competition 2023-night land navigation, by PFC Theron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

