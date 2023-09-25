Army astronaut returns to Earth

Expedition 69 NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is carried to a medical tent shortly after he, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev landed in their Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The trio are returning to Earth after logging 371 days in space as members of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. For Rubio, his mission is the longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut in history. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898580
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-AB123-2455
|Filename:
|DOD_109908299
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|RU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Army astronaut returns from ISS
