    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 1 Night Land Navigation

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Noah Martin 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers compete in the night land navigation event during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. Although rewarding, the competition is strenuous and comprehensive. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency.

    Interview featuring Staff Sgt. Andre Ewing, Belton, Texas native, representing the United States Army Special Operations Command, Spc. David Hann, Miscoula, Montana native, representing United States Army Forces Command, and Spc. Samuel Thompson, Mason, Michigan native, representing U.S. Army Materiel Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Martin)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

