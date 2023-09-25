Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Ramstein Bazaar Wrap-Up (1080p without graphics)

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 59th annual Ramstein Bazaar was held from Sept. 14 through 17, 2023, on the flightline of Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The event, held by the 86th Force Support Squadron and produced by the Ramstein Officers’ Spouses’ Club, is a staple Ramstein tradition which raises funds to support the Kaiserslautern Military Community while showcasing more than 120 vendors across Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 09:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898560
    VIRIN: 230914-F-GM327-1004
    Filename: DOD_109908070
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Ramstein Bazaar Wrap-Up (1080p without graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein
    Bazaar
    86 FSS
    ROSC

