U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, and Moldovan soldiers assigned to the 2nd Motorized Infantry Brigade, conduct an infantry maneuvers demonstration during Distinguished Visitors Day, marking the culminating event of Rapid Trident 23, at Bulboaca Training Center, Moldova, Sept. 21, 2023. Exercise Rapid Trident is designed to enhance the U.S. and the Republic of Moldova partnership by increasing interoperability and readiness through training in peacekeeping and stability operations while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the North Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve BRoll by Staff Sgt. Erick Yates)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 08:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898542
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-RN359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109907753
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CHISINAU (EX KISHINEV), MD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rapid Trident 23 - DV Day Culminating Demonstration, by SSG Erick Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
