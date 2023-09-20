Rapid Trident 23 - DV Day Culminating Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, and Moldovan soldiers assigned to the 2nd Motorized Infantry Brigade, conduct an infantry maneuvers demonstration during Distinguished Visitors Day, marking the culminating event of Rapid Trident 23, at Bulboaca Training Center, Moldova, Sept. 21, 2023. Exercise Rapid Trident is designed to enhance the U.S. and the Republic of Moldova partnership by increasing interoperability and readiness through training in peacekeeping and stability operations while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the North Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve BRoll by Staff Sgt. Erick Yates)