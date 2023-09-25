Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (BRoll) Rapid Trident 23 - DV Day Culminating Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHISINAU (EX KISHINEV), MOLDOVA

    09.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erick Yates 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, and Moldovan soldiers assigned to the 2nd Motorized Infantry Brigade, conduct an infantry maneuvers demonstration during Distinguished Visitors Day, marking the culminating event of Rapid Trident 23, at Bulboaca Training Center, Moldova, Sept. 21, 2023. Exercise Rapid Trident is designed to enhance the U.S. and the Republic of Moldova partnership by increasing interoperability and readiness through training in peacekeeping and stability operations while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the North Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve BRoll by Staff Sgt. Erick Yates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898540
    VIRIN: 230921-A-RN359-1001
    Filename: DOD_109907725
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CHISINAU (EX KISHINEV), MD 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (BRoll) Rapid Trident 23 - DV Day Culminating Demonstration, by SSG Erick Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    RapidTrident
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    101stAirboneDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT